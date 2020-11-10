4th Hawkeyes football player in 2 weeks planning to transfer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Defensive back Daraun McKinney has become the fourth Iowa football player to leave the program and enter the NCAA transfer portal. Running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and receiver Calvin Lockett also have left the team since Oct. 29. All four had limited or no playing time. McKinney was a redshirt freshman from River Rouge, Michigan. He played on special teams in the first three games and had no statistics. The Hawkeyes play at Minnesota on Friday night.