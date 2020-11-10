AP Interview: Germany seeks ‘new deal’ with US under Biden

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the election of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States presents an opportunity for a “new deal” in trans-Atlantic relations. Heiko Maas told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that ties with the United States over the past four years have often been one-sided, with White House decisions “put in front of us and we had to deal with them.” Maas said he hopes Biden’s administration will make the U.S. an “active player” on the world stage again and join other nations in tackling climate change, migration and the coronavirus. But he says Europeans shouldn’t let America take on the perceived role of “global policeman” again.