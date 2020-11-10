Biden faces bumpy road to transition

(NBC News) -- President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team are facing several roadblocks as they begin the work of building a new administration.

Emily Murphy, the General Services Administration administrator, a Trump appointee in charge of helping with the presidential transition, has not provided office space, security clearances and classified information agreed to in advance of the election. Biden officials say they have not ruled out legal action to make that happen.

Meanwhile, Attorney General William Barr issued a memo to federal prosecutors stating they are permitted to investigate if they find specific allegations of election fraud. That move comes as President Donald Trump continues to make unfounded allegations of voter fraud and election rigging.

Barr's memo, which many observers see as an endorsement of the president's claims, prompted the resignation of Richard Pilger, director of the Election Crimes Branch of the Department of Justice.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/32x26i2