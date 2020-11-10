COVID-19 continues to impact all ages, including kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As the number of positive COVID-19 cases increases across Minnesota, hospitals are feeling the effects.

That includes Children's Minnesota in the Twin Cities which has reported a steady increase in hospital admissions over the past several weeks including a spike over the weekend. Patients there range in age from three weeks to 20 years.

"I think Children's Minnesota is really experiencing what the rest of the community is experiencing and what other hospitals are experiencing," said Dr. Gigi Chawla, Children's Minnesota Chief of General Pediatrics.

Children are just as vulnerable to being infected as adults, but are less likely to show symptoms. Young adults are also more prone to be asymptomatic, which is a concern as we approach the holiday season.

"And so I do think that during this time where we are seeing these increased rates of COVID and when our weather is changing and we're going to be more indoors, that we all have to think about how can we celebrate with our loved ones, families, and friends in a way that makes sure we are all stay healthy and we are contributing to the health of our community," Chawla said.

Health officials highly recommend parents talk to their small children, teens, and young adults about the importance of being socially distant, wearing masks, and having good hand hygiene.

"Young adults and teenagers, they are really good with data," Chawla said. "And so if you can help paint the picture for them about the why behind this, the why is so important and they can play that roll in understanding how their actions impact the health of the community. And maybe even the health of their family."

