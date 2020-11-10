Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest surge in U.S. coronavirus cases appears to be much larger than the two previous ones, and it is all but certain to get worse — a lot worse. Newly confirmed infections in the U.S. are running at all-time highs of well over 100,000 per day, pushing the running total this week to more than 10 million. Deaths are climbing again, reaching an average of more than 930 a day. However, experts say medical and testing advances give them reason to believe the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time.