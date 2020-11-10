Fraud charges filed against head of biotechnology company

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal fraud charges have been filed against the head of a suburban Chicago biotechnology company that was formed at the start of COVID-19 pandemic and swindled two hospitals of millions of dollars. Dennis Haggerty was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud. Haggerty is accused of stealing $2.6 million from a university hospital in Chicago and another in Iowa City, Iowa. He allegedly used some of the money for personal benefit, including two Maserati cars. The hospitals are not named in the complaint. It wasn’t immediately known if Haggerty has legal representation.