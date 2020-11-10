Freezing rain and snow today

A potent storm system is moving through the region today, bringing a wintry mess for much of the area. Freezing rain will be the primary concern for most of the area during the day as rain continues to fall onto a frozen or nearly frozen surface, making for slick travel conditions. Light snow will develop later in the afternoon with up to an inch of accumulation around Rochester and slightly higher amounts to the north. A few spots to the west will receive up to 0.2 inches of ice accumulation by 6:00 this evening, so an Ice Storm Warning is in effect for that portion of our area. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with raw north winds that will make it feel quite a bit colder, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Snow accumulation later in the day

Light snow will begin to fall on the slick, wet surface late in the afternoon., potentially to the sloppy conditions for the evening commute. Areas north of Rochester will measure perhaps a couple of inches of snowfall by late evening when the snow tapers off. Skies will clear late with lows overnight in the lower 20s and raw west winds that will make it feel like we're in the single digits and teens.

Cool midweek sunshine

High pressure will bring, bright, tranquil weather for our Wednesday. We'll have a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with afternoon high temperatures around 40 degrees and a slight southwest breeze.

Late week rain

A weak storm system will thicken our clouds during the day Thursday with light rain possible in the afternoon that may mix with some snow during the evening, but no snowfall accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a light west breeze.

Weekend rain and snow

After a sunny day Friday, clouds will roll in for Friday night as a storm system builds in from the northwest. Light snow will be possible late in the evening and for the overnight hours, but little if any accumulation is expected. Light rain will develop in the morning Saturday with periods of light rain possible throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s in the afternoon. The rain chances will taper off by early Sunday with afternoon sunshine helping temperatures reach the mid-40s.

The upcoming week looks fairly pleasant with abundant sunshine expected each day and high temperatures will be seasonably cool, mainly in the 40s to lower 50s.