GOP tries again to get high court to ax health care law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican elected officials and the Trump administration are advancing their latest arguments to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, a long-held GOP goal that has repeatedly failed in Congress and the courts. Arguments are scheduled for Tuesday in the Supreme Court’s third major case over the 10-year-old law, popularly known as “Obamacare.” Republican attorneys general in 18 states and the Trump administration want the whole law to be struck down, which would threaten coverage for more than 23 million people. California is leading a group of Democratic-controlled states that is urging the court to leave the law in place.