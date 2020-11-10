Investigators find no evidence that Black man shot at police

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police investigating a shooting in which deputies killed a Black man near Vancouver, Washington, say they have found no evidence that the man fired at deputies. The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team said Tuesday that although an affidavit filed in Clark County District Court indicated that Kevin Peterson Jr. appeared to fire twice at deputies on Oct. 29, investigators do not have evidence of that. Deputies were chasing Peterson after detectives tried to arrest him on suspicion of selling Xanax pills in a sting set up by an informant. Investigators also identified the members of law enforcement involved in the shooting as being with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.