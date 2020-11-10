Japan PM meets top SKorea official, urges Seoul to solve row

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has met with South Korea’s top intelligence official in a sign of a thaw in relations between the two countries, but maintained that South Korea should take the initiative in resolving their dispute over compensation for Japanese World War II actions. Suga thanked National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won for traveling to Tokyo despite the coronavirus, and told him that bilateral relations, as well as mutual cooperation with their joint ally, the United States, are “indispensable” in dealing with issues such as North Korea’s missile and nuclear threats. The dispute over compensation for forced Korean wartime laborers has spilled over into trade and defense cooperation between the two countries.