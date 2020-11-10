LA Times to pay $3M to settle journalist discrimination case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Times and Tribune Publishing have agreed to pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit that said minority journalists and women were paid less than white reporters. The Times says nearly 240 current and former reporters and editors will benefit from a settlement granted preliminary approval by a judge last month. The lawsuit alleged that the Times violated California’s equal pay act, based on salary data that showed women and people of color in the newsroom earned less than their white counterparts. Chicago-based Tribune Publishing owned the Times but sold it in 2018.