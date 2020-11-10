Olmsted County announces temporary closure of Legends Bar and Grill due to public health hazard

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County health officials have suspended the food and beverage license of a Rochester bar due to violations of COVID-19 orders.

According to a news release from Olmsted County Public Health Services on Tuesday, health and safety hazards have recently been documented at Legends Bar and Grill that put employees and patrons at risk for exposure to COVID-19.

Health officials said repeated violations of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders have been documented, including lack of physical distancing of staff and customers, staff and customers not wearing masks and violations of occupancy requirements.

“Given the exponential growth of COVID-19 cases in and around Olmsted County, these violations are particularly alarming. Our Environmental Health staff conducted a thorough investigation and will work with Legends’ management to help them come into compliance and maintain compliance,” said Sagar Chowdury, Olmsted County Environmental Health manager, in a news release. “We owe it to our residents and businesses who are complying with the Governor’s Executive Order, to not allow willful violators to disregard or endanger the health of their employees, neighbors, and community members.”

The County is requiring that Legends close for at least 72 hours and put a placard saying it is closed on the front door. Legends is required to remain closed until it "can demonstrate compliance and enforcement of its COVID-19 Preparedness Plan," the news release said.

Health officials said management has received information about practices they need to change in order to comply with the governor's "Stay Safe MN" guidelines.

"It is imperative that all Olmsted County businesses follow state guidelines for the health and safety of residents, visitors, patrons, and staff," Olmsted County health officials said. "We thank the organizations, businesses, and patrons who are complying with Stay Safe MN guidelines in order to keep organizations operating safely and our economy open."