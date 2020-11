ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police have provided an update on the condition of a 20-year-old Rochester man who was injured in a shooting in October.

The shooting happened at the Villages at Essex Park Apartments on Oct. 30 took the life of a 18-year-old Mikayal Gordon. The 20-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition.

On Monday, Rochester police said he is now in stable condition.

The search continues for the gunman.