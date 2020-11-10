Rain and snow likely Tuesday night; Sunshine returns Wednesday

Rain, snow, and freezing rain will continue Tuesday evening with flurries lasting until early Wednesday morning. Accumulations are expected to be minor, but roadways still could become slick overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. We run into the problem of temperatures falling into the middle and lower 20s overnight Tuesday which could lead to freezing on wet pavements. Make sure to give yourself some extra time during the Wednesday morning commute.

Rain/freezing rain will slowly switch over to snow Tuesday evening and accumulations are expected to be less than 1" for most areas. Heavier bands of snow will stay to the northeast of Rochester. Owatonna, Zumbrota, and Red Wing could see totals reaching near 2-4" of snow.

Temperatures Wednesday return to the 40s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Another round of light snow and spotty showers return Thursday with highs in the middle and upper 30s. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s through the weekend.

Nick