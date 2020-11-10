Reynolds announces new COVID-19 restrictions for Iowans

(KTTC) -- Infection rates in Iowa continue to be high, and last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds asked everyone to do what they can to limit the spread.

On Tuesday, she took that a step further, announcing a proclamation that will continue the public health emergency for another 30 days, with a number of additional public health measures.

Beginning at midnight, masks must be worn at any gatherings of 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors. Groups attending will be limited to eight people.

Only two spectators per athlete are allowed at youth sports events. The group size limits of eight will also be enforced at bars and restaurants where patrons must remain seated at all times.

Reynolds is also asking Iowans to self-quarantine if they have been part of events like birthday parties, and to put off any vacations or family celebrations until a safer time.

She also asked employers to have all employees possible work remotely.

Masks are required to be worn by employees and customers at businesses that provide personal services including salons, barber shops, massage therapy, tattooing and tanning. Bowling alleys, pool and bingo halls, arcades, indoor play grounds, and children's play centers are limited to groups of eight.