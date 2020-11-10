Reynolds releases statement on presidential election, says Iowans ‘validated the direction’ of the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – With President Trump holding out on conceding the 2020 presidential election and his campaign filing lawsuits across the country to contest results, Governor Reynolds released the following statement:

“Four more years of President Donald Trump would mean a stronger economy, a more secure country, and an even brighter future. Iowans understood that, voting overwhelmingly to keep him in office.

I’m disappointed in the current state of the race nationwide, but we’re still waiting for all votes to be tallied and for decisions to be made about disputed ballots.

The American people deserve a fair, transparent election. Everyone should want to ensure that the integrity of our election process is intact and that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing is held accountable.

As we wait for the final results, I believe one thing to be clear: Iowans validated the direction we are taking the state. I look forward to working with Iowa legislators and the federal delegation in both political parties to strengthen our communities, protect our families, and keep our economy moving forward.”