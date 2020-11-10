Saint Mary’s Univ. going online only early

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a statement posted on the school's website, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota is moving to online only classes for its Winona campus beginning Wednesday.

Saint Mary's officials had already decided in June to end in-person classes for the fall semester at Thanksgiving break. Tuesday's change pushes up the end of in-person classes by two weeks.

The change also means the campus will be closed to outside visitors. In addition to that, students are being asked to remain in their rooms when possible. There will also be a 9 p.m. curfew.

School officials say several factors went into the decision including health care capacity on the campus and guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health. There is also a recent increase of 14 positive COVID-19 cases on campus in the last week.