Suspect in Iowa Chuck E. Cheese fatal denied bond changes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 24-year-old woman charged with fatally shooting a woman inside a busy Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport lost a bid to have her bond altered so she could be released from jail to await trial. Treshonda Pollion, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs in late October. During a telephone conference on Tuesday, Pollion and her attorney asked to have her $1 million cash-only bond altered, noting she has no prior criminal history or failure to appear in court on her record. The judge rejected the request, citing the serious nature of the shooting.