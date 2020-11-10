The Latest: Advocate says McCarrick caused incalculable harm

An advocate in Argentina for survivors of clerical sex abuse says ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick caused tremendous hurt and laments that church officials knew but did not act. Julieta Añazco is the co-founder and former head of the Argentine Network of Survivors of Ecclestiastical Abuse and currently a member of Churches Without Abuses. She says “the damage and the pain that McCarrick cannot be calculated.” Añazco says “any official could have put a stop to it, but they did not.” She praises the release of the Vatican’s report on its investigation of the case, however, saying it is “at least a step toward transparency.”