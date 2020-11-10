Trump loyalist who posted offensive tweets gets Pentagon job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials say a Trump loyalist and former Fox News commentator has been moved in to the Pentagon’s top policy job, just a few months after he failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he made, including about Islam. Officials say Anthony Tata, a retired Army one-star general, will be performing the duties of the undersecretary for defense policy. James Anderson, who had been acting undersecretary, resigned on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues.