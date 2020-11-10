Turkey pulls out from another base in northwestern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists say Turkish troops have completed the pullout from a second of their military bases in northwestern Syria surrounded by government forces. Tuesday’s pullout in northern Hama comes nearly a month after the evacuation of Turkey’s largest military base in the area that was once held by Syrian opposition forces. Syrian troops overrun the area last year during a military offensive that also displaced nearly a million people. The development comes as government forces resumed their military operations against areas in the overcrowded rebel-held enclave. A Turkish official said the evacuation was not a “withdrawal but a redeployment in line with necessities on the ground.”