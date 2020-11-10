UK nurse re-arrested on suspicion of murder in baby deaths

LONDON (AP) — Police say a British nurse has been arrested for the third time in relation to the deaths of more than a dozen babies at a hospital. Police said Tuesday the woman was re-arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of eight babies, and the attempted murder of nine others, at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital, south of Liverpool in northwestern England. Police first launched an investigation into baby deaths at the hospital in May 2017. The probe looked into the deaths of 17 babies and 16 “non-fatal collapses” between 2015 and 2016. The nurse was previously arrested in 2018 and 2019. She has not been charged.