Winter Hazard Awareness Week: Outdoor winter safety

Every year the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management use this week to promote knowledge of the hazards of winter weather and how you can best prepare yourself and your family for the season ahead!

Outdoor winter safety is Tuesday's topic.

We're no strangers to bracing against the cold in the Midwest, but it's always a good idea to remind ourselves of the dangers that extreme cold can present. Each year, an average of 1,330 people die from exposure to cold temperatures in the U.S. (publichealthpost.org).

The five main warning signs of hypothermia can often be hard to pinpoint as symptoms. If you're planning on spending extended periods of time outside in extremely cold temperatures, try to take breaks indoors to warm up and keep your clothes as dry as possible to retain body heat.

Also, make sure that you're dressed properly for cold conditions! The bottom line is: leave as little skin exposed as possible! It's a good idea to wear more loose-fitting layers to allow room for more body heat to be trapped.

Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Minnesota, but it's important to remember that ice is never 100% safe. According to the MN DNR, five ice-related fatalities are reported in the state each season. Always keep an eye on children while on the lake and check ice thickness every 150 feet.

The guidelines for minimum ice thickness are 4 inches for walking and ice fishing, 5 inches for snowmobiles/ATVs, 8-12 inches for a car, and 12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck. Always keep an eye on children while on the lake and check ice thickness every 150 feet.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 6:30 pm for the Weather Authority team's special Project Blizzard! We'll take a look back at historic winter storms, discuss the science behind winter weather, and give you tips on how to best prepare for the winter months ahead.