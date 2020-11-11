6-year-old WWII French Resistance agent honored at long last

PARIS (AP) — Quinquin, his code name, followed orders, crossing enemy lines to pass messages if needed. In the end he was killed by friendly fire, at the age of 6, likely France’s youngest member of the Resistance fighting occupying Nazis during World War II. Marcel Pinte has only recently been getting his due. Just last week his name was inscribed on a monument to the war dead in Aixe-sur-Vienne, a town in central France, near his zone of operation. He is among the fallen being honored on Armistice Day on Wednesday. The son of a local Resistance chief, he reportedly served as a veritable liaison agent. In 2013, an official card for voluntary Resistance combatants was delivered in his name.