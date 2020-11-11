A sunny Veterans Day; still some rain and snow chances later this week

Cool sunshine today

High pressure is quickly building into the region today on the heels of the storm system that brought an icy, sloppy mess to the area on Tuesday. While the rainfall was certainly beneficial, the icy aspect of that cold November rain made for a few headaches across the entire region. Rochester's two-day rainfall total was 1.89 inches officially, all but eliminating the year-long precipitation deficit which now stands at 0.15 inches.

Sunshine and a gusty southwest breeze that will develop in the midday and early afternoon hours will help temperatures warm quickly to the lower 40s today which is only a few degrees below the seasonal average.