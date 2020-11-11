Biden says Trump’s refusal to concede ‘an embarrassment’

(NBC News) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday addressed President Trump's refusal to concede for the first time.

"I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly," Biden said.

The Trump administration has refused to take part in the normal transition process.

NBC News has learned President-elect Biden is not receiving the Daily Intelligence Briefing traditionally given to an incoming president.

"We're going to do exactly what we would be doing - if he had conceded and he said we had won - which we have. And so there's nothing really changing," Biden said.

President Trump, meanwhile, continue to make baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud on Twitter, where his tweets have been flagged as disputed and lacking evidence.

He has also taken the unusual step of firing Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. Secretaries of Defense traditionally remain in their post after elections to ensure a smooth transition while their replacement is selected. Several other resigned in the wake of Esper's firing, and have been replaced with Trump loyalists.

