Caledonia Warriors Football Season Over

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) - For the first time since 2013, Section 1AA will have a new champion.

The Caledonia Warriors' football season is over. Their team twitter account tweeted the decision came at an administrative level.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Houston County, Caledonia Schools shifted to full-time distance learning. That meant athletics -- and other activities -- had to stop immediately.

Unfortunately, a decision has been made at an administrative level that has ended our season. On Monday, November 16 we will have a team meeting at our normal practice time. We will also clean up fields and turn in gear. Varsity players, please bring your game pants. — Caledonia Warrior Football (@CalWarriorFB) November 11, 2020

The Warriors are the five-time defending Class AA State Champions. They also own the longest win-streak in the nation at 71-games.

Caledonia played just three games this year. They won all three and outscored their opponents 125-21.