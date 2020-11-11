Caledonia Warriors Football Season Over
CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) - For the first time since 2013, Section 1AA will have a new champion.
The Caledonia Warriors' football season is over. Their team twitter account tweeted the decision came at an administrative level.
Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Houston County, Caledonia Schools shifted to full-time distance learning. That meant athletics -- and other activities -- had to stop immediately.
The Warriors are the five-time defending Class AA State Champions. They also own the longest win-streak in the nation at 71-games.
Caledonia played just three games this year. They won all three and outscored their opponents 125-21.