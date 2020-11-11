Cleveland’s Bieber, Cincinnati’s Bauer win Cy Young Awards

Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber is the unanimous winner of the AL Cy Young Award. Trevor Bauer has won the NL honor, becoming the first player to win the award with the Cincinnati Reds. Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings during the pandemic-shortened season, leading the majors in ERA and strikeouts and tying Yu Darvish for the most wins. Bauer went 5-4 with an NL-best 1.73 ERA in 11 starts, helping the Reds reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013.