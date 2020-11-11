EU says looking forward to better ties with US under Biden

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it is looking forward to better relations with the United States under the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden and has expressed hope the presidential transition will not be “a bumpy” one. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell warmly congratulated “Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their historic victory” and said the 27-nation bloc looked forward toward better relations than under President Trump. Both sides, despite being longstanding allies, disagreed over key issues from trade and security to the fight against climate change.