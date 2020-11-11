Lagarde: Recovery could be stop-and-go despite vaccine news

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde says the recovery could be stop and start until vaccination becomes widespread. That warning came in a speech at an online ECB conference Wednesday. She said the recent upsurge in infections gave the pandemic “a new dynamic” and economists are worried the recovery could go into reverse in the last three months of the year. While recent news of vaccine tests are promising, Lagarde said, the economy could face recurring cycles of spread and restrictions until enough people can be vaccinated. She underlined her earlier remarks that the ECB could add more stimulus at its next meeting Dec. 10.