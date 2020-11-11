 Skip to Content

Car crashes into London police station, no injuries reported

2:55 pm National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — London police say a car has crashed into a police station in north London, but no injuries have been reported. According to the Metropolitan Police, Edmonton Police Station has been evacuated after the vehicle struck the building shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The London Ambulance Service and fire brigade are at the scene. Police said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The vehicle remains at the scene and is being examined by specialist officers, police added.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

