Mayo says beds full in northwest region of Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) -- Mayo Clinic Health System says its hospitals in the northwest region of Wisconsin are full to capacity.

System officials say 100% of their beds are full at hospitals in the region, which encompasses Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie.

The health system says 50% of the patients in intensive care have COVID-19 and 40% of its medical or surgical beds are filled with coronavirus patients. In addition, 300 workers are on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure.

Last month, Mayo Clinic Health System announced it was temporarily postponing elective procedures in the region.