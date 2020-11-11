Minnesota reports record single-day high of 56 COVID-19 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported a record increase of 56 COVID-19 deaths in the state in its daily update on Wednesday.

This surpasses the previous record high of 36 deaths state health officials reported on Friday. Thirty-eight of the 56 people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

A total of 2,754 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said. MDH said 1,898 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that 4,900 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Forty-nine of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 194,570 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 16,636 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 1,660 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 157,164 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also said that due to technical difficulties, it was not able to provide an update on testing at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, but the data will be updated "as soon as possible."

MDH said a total of 12,151 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,032 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

