New Partnership: Ulta Beauty shops to open at 100 Target locations

MINNEAPOLIS (NBC) -- The shop-in-shop trend is gaining steam, with a major announcement from two retailers.

Target Corporation is joining forces with Ulta Beauty to roll out 100 Ulta Beauty shops inside Target Stores next year, with hundreds more set to open in the coming years, Target announced.

Target provided a rendering of that the "Ulta Beauty at Target" might look like.

The shop-in-shop will mirror Ulta's existing stores.

The design is meant to help customers discover established and emerging beauty brands.

The Ulta Beauty at Target will be about 1,000 square feet and will be located next to Target's existing beauty section.