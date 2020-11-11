 Skip to Content

NYC woman gets ill swan to clinic via foot, car and subway

12:21 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariel Cordova-Rojas went to New York’s Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge last week to celebrate her 30th birthday. She ended up rescuing a swan with lead poisoning, taking it to a wildlife clinic by foot, car and subway with the help of both friends and strangers. After carrying the swan named Bae a mile, she hitched a ride to the subway. She and the swan eventually made it to a wildlife clinic in Manhattan. She says wildlife are just as much New Yorkers as humans and it is our duty to keep each other safe.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content