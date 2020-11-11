Pakistan’s Lahore sees peak pollution as coronavirus surges

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials are warning that tens of thousands of Lahore residents risk respiratory disease and eye-related problems as a thick blanket of smog enveloped the country’s cultural capital. Doctors urged people to stay at home. The air quality on Wednesday deteriorated to hazardous levels in Lahore, putting an additional burden on the fragile healthcare system amid a surge in coronavirus deaths and new infections across the country. Pollution indexes peak dramatically in Pakistan in winter, when farmers burn off stubble in the fields. Winds worsen the pollution by further spreading smog across the region.