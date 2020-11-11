Rain/snow mix likely Thursday

We were able to see some sunshine on Wednesday with high temperatures warming into the 40s, but now our next weather-maker will bring a chance of a rain/snow mix Thursday afternoon. Another cold front will move across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Thursday which could provide another strength for rain and snow to develop during the lunch hour.

Light rain and drizzly conditions will be possible from 11 a.m until 1 p.m with temperatures falling as the cold front moves across the area. Minor mixing could occur during the mid-afternoon from 1-3 p.m with temperatures hovering around freezing. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s changing the precipitation type over to snow just before the evening commute.

Rain and snow accumulations are expected to be minor. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch with snowfall staying well under the 1" mark Thursday afternoon. This still could cause some slick spots on the roads, so be careful when out and about Thursday afternoon. Another system this weekend could bring another chance for a rain/snow mix on Saturday.

Another weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest on Saturday and Sunday bringing the chance of rain/snow to the area this weekend. Temperatures should stay above freezing most of the day on Saturday keeping the main precipitation type as rain through the daytime hours. Temperatures will fall to around or just below freezing Saturday night. This could create a minor rain/snow mix and light snowfall Saturday night into Sunday. Skies will stay clear most of next week with highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday before temperatures return to the upper 40s on Wednesday.

Nick