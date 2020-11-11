RECORD DEATH TOTAL: Minnesota reeling after single-day COVID-19 death record high

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota health officials announced some grim news Wednesday with a single day record of 56 COVID-19 deaths for the state.

Even as more COVID-19 tests are done, the positivity rate continues to climb.

It seems the issue is the virus has not impacted people of different age groups in the same way, which leads some to feel like they are immune while still being infected.

"This number of 56 [deaths], a 20 percent positivity rate and hospitalizations at record high are predictable," said Gov. Tim Walz. "They're predictable based on our behaviors."

Walz has defended his mask mandate and has been critical of North and South Dakota's governors for not doing something similar.

"I've often times looked at other states, like looking at a crystal ball into our future," Walz said. "It's a terrifying state in El Paso, Texas. There's 10 freezer trucks pulled up. They will now start stacking loved ones in those freezer trucks."

Yet the situation in Minnesota is looking urgent to the governor, which he says is why he implemented new targeted restrictions Tuesday.

"I want to be very cognizant that this is painful. It's painful to businesses," Walz said. "It's certainly not as if our hospitality industry has not done everything possible to stop the spread of COVID but it's still happening."

People of all ages are contracting the virus and contributing to a community spread that's on the verge of uncontrollable.

"We have seen the demographics change. We are seeing younger and younger patients being hospitalized. It's more in the 40 and 50 age range," said Dr. Amy Williams, Mayo Clinic medical director of hospital operations. "We also see pediatric patients in the community testing positive. Their positivity rate mirrors that of adults."

The age disparity between cases and deaths is astounding. When it comes to contracting the virus, the 20 to 24 age range accounts for 22,968 cases. In contrast, the 85 to 89 age range has only seen 2,534 cases.

However, when it comes to surviving the virus, 20-year-olds only account for 4 deaths. There have been more than 500 deaths among the 70 to 79 age range.

The current situation is why health officials on all levels are asking people to be smart and avoid risks when it comes to the approaching holidays.