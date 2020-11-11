Rwandan genocide suspect enters not guilty pleas at UN court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An elderly former radio station owner has appeared in a United Nations courtroom where his lawyer entered not guilty pleas to allegations that he armed militias with machetes and other weapons and incited them to take part in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide. Wednesday’s hearing was the first time Félicien Kabuga appeared before the U.N.’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals since he was sent to The Hague following his arrest outside Paris in May. Kabuga, 85, sat in a wheelchair in court, flanked by two guards. He is charged with crimes including genocide, complicity in genocide, incitement to genocide, persecution and extermination. He faces a maximum sentence of life if convicted.