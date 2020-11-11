Split Rock Lighthouse shines bright for Edmund Fitzgerald and crew

TWO HARBORS, Minn. (KBJR) -- Split Rock Lighthouse shined bright again Tuesday night to commemorate the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald 45 years ago.

A virtual ceremony streamed live on Facebook featured the signing of the Navy Hymn and the Muster of the Last Watch, followed by the lighting of the beacon.

Split Rock typically hosts an event on the Light House grounds for the public, but went virtual this year due to the pandemic.

The Edmund Fitzgerald sank on November 10, 1975 during a storm on Lake Superior, killing her crew of 29.