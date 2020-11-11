STUDY: 20% of COVID-19 survivors also receive mental health diagnosis, Rochester mental health experts react

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- University of Oxford researchers studying mental health patterns in COVID-19 survivors found nearly 1 in 5 will receive a psychiatric diagnosis within 90 days of recovery.

"Trauma is trauma for however you experienced that. Maybe it was by having COVID-19 you experienced social isolation all by yourself while you were really sick. It could be that you did spend six weeks in the hospital intubated and not knowing whether or not you were going to survive," said Heather Geerts, Clinical Services Director for Zumbro Valley Health Center.

Oxford said diagnoses include anxiety, depression, insomnia, or even dementia. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder could also arise.

Dr. Brandy Brown, A Psychologist at Blue Stem Child and Family Development Center, said her patients who've had the virus are fearful of what's next.

"The biggest thing with the individuals that I've worked with is almost this stigma of having been positive, and others being worried about being around them.' Can I be around them? Should we not?' But then a whole 'nother side of, 'Yes, I've been positive now I'm safe. And now, can I go out? And because I've been exposed does that mean I can't be re-exposed?'" Brown said.

She added, mental health issues from the pandemic don't just impact COVID-19 survivors.

"This is greatly affecting so many people's mental health. I think down the road we're going to see PTSD in those individuals who tested positive but just as many in of those who did not," Brown said.

There are many ways for people to cope with these mental health issues such as:

Talking to someone

Maintaining a routine

Getting enough sleep

Exercise

"There are resources available and it's okay not to be okay. This is a completely abnormal situation and we are all going through. The reactions that people are having are normal and it's okay to ask for assistance," Geerts said.

The Oxford University study also said patients with existing psychiatric disorders might be more likely to get COVID-19.