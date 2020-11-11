Teen’s mom: Daughter, found dead in Malaysia, was abducted

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The mother of an Irish-French teen whose body was found last year near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on vacation says evidence may have been lost because police were slow to act on the possibility that her daughter could have been abducted. Meabh Quoirin told an inquest into her 15-year-old daughter’s death that she believed she heard “muffled and whispering” sounds of two people inside the family’s cottage the morning Nora Anne Quoirin disappeared. The mother, who is Irish, said police were more focused on search and rescue, and only started looking for fingerprints and interviewing resort staff several days later, by which time many people had passed through the property.