Trump’s silent public outing belies White House in tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Veterans Day visit to Arlington Cemetery has given a veneer of normalcy to a White House in tumult. The president’s visit — solemn and silent — was his first public outing on official business since he lost his battle for reelection last week. He’s still fighting that battle, prodding prosecutors to find the fraud he points to without supporting evidence. Meanwhile, he’s staying in private at a mostly frozen White House. Out of sight, he’s tweeting angry charges, mulling his options, largely forgoing the mechanics of governing and blocking the transition to Joe Biden, his inevitable Democratic successor.