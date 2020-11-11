Turkish fishing boat collides with Greek vessel; 5 missing
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a Turkish fishing boat has capsized after colliding with a Greek-flagged vessel off Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. Five people are reported missing. The Turkish coast launched a search-and-rescue operation involving three coast guard boats and a team of divers off the coast of Karatas, in Adana province to search for the missing. The cause of Wednesday’s incident wasn’t immediately known.