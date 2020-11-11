Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings say they've given up on trying to host large crowds and instead will close the four remaining home games to fans.

The Vikings said in a statement Wednesday that players, coaches and staff miss the energy and passion that fans bring on game day.

But the team says Minnesota's rising infection and hospitalization rates make closing the final home games to fans necessary to protect the community.

After much consideration and discussion with @usbankstadium partners, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis, we will no longer pursue hosting more than 250 fans for the remaining 2020 Vikings regular season home games.



📰: https://t.co/V6ISz7ReBs pic.twitter.com/G73qBZSdvc — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 11, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported a record 56 new deaths from COVID-19, a more than 55% jump from the state's previous record of 36 deaths, reported on Friday.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press