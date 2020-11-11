VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Local non-profits asking for help ahead of the holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With nearly everyone feeling the pinch of the pandemic, local non-profits are needing the extra help especially during this holiday season.

But, it's not just monetary donations they are looking for rather volunteers.

Volunteers are working hard for charity organizations every step of the way, serving meals and ringing bells among other things.

"Every event you see, every service we provide is dependent on volunteers," Maj. Lisa Mueller, Rochester Salvation Army Corps Officer said.

However, since the pandemic hit it's been tough to get the extra help.

Channel One Regional Food Bank Communications Director Jessica Sund said without volunteer help, daily tasks would be challenging.

"We rely on them heavily to help us sort food, stock food shelves, pack emergency boxes. They have a really important part of our process. We couldn't do what we do without them," Sund said.

As we continue with the pandemic and head into the holiday the need is even more prevalent.

"At this point we're not accepting donated foods so volunteering is a great option to be able to help out and we are seeing an increase in need," Sund said. "You know our season is really just beginning and yes we really struggle to have volunteers." Mueller said.

With the pandemic cases peeking both organization say the safety of volunteers and clients are top priority.

"We are doing everything possible to keep the situation as safe as possible for volunteers and for the clients," Mueller said. "Every volunteer that steps foot in the building gets their temperature checked and is also screened with COVID questions," Sund said.

