Walz to announce ‘new milestone’ in ending veteran homelessness

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- More than 37,000 veterans are homeless across the nation, according to the most recent numbers from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

As the nation honors its veterans on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz is announcing a new milestone in ending veteran homelessness in Minnesota.

At 11 a.m. the governor will make the announcement as he visits the Minnesota World War II Memorial.

He will be joined by MDVA commissioner Larry Herke and other veterans.