Wednesday’s Scores

New
10:27 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Avail Academy def. United Christian, 25-12, 27-25, 25-21

Eastview def. Burnsville, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22

Edina def. Buffalo, 25-22, 25-16, 25-11

Jordan def. Mound Westonka, 3-0

Lakeville North def. Prior Lake, 25-16, 25-15, 22-25, 25-14

Legacy Christian def. PACT Charter, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

Litchfield def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 21-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10

Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Washburn

New Life Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15, 15-10

Randolph def. Houston, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14

Rosemount def. Farmington, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20

Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12

Sleepy Eye def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 20-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Harding, 25-20, 25-12, 26-24

St. Paul Humboldt def. St. Paul Washington, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

Tartan def. Mahtomedi, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

