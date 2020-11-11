 Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

8:50 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aitkin 48, Pine City 26

BOLD 35, Kimball 14

Barnum 6, East Central 0

Big Lake 16, Marshall 13

Braham 52, Chisholm 10

Breckenridge 54, Staples-Motley 0

Carlton 26, Northeast Range 0

Concordia Academy 44, Minneapolis South 19

Detroit Lakes 14, Pequot Lakes 12

Duluth East 27, Cloquet 22

East Grand Forks 33, Park Rapids 29

Farmington 29, Lakeville North 7

Hermantown 28, Proctor 0

Hopkins 38, Park Center 14

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 40, Benson 13

Mahnomen/Waubun 34, Crookston 12

Melrose 21, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7

Moorhead 27, Bemidji 13

Ottertail Central 30, Hawley 19

Pelican Rapids 21, Frazee 0

Pillager 14, Roseau 0

Roseville 18, Mounds View 14

South Ridge 24, United North Central 0

Upsala/Swanville 50, Parkers Prairie 16

Wayzata 35, Burnsville 0

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 42, Ortonville 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

