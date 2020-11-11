Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of November 11, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Lakeville South (4) (5-0) 40 1 2. Eden Prairie (5-0) 36 2 3. St. Michael-Albertville (5-0) 32 3 4. East Ridge (4-0) 27 4 5. Rosemount (4-0) 24 8 6. Maple Grove (4-1) 18 9 7. Blaine (4-1) 15 NR 8. Woodbury (4-1) 12 5 9. Farmington (4-1) 7 7 10. Lakeville North (3-2) 4 T9 (tie) Shakopee (3-2) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. St. Thomas Academy (5) (5-0) 50 1 2. Moorhead (5-0) 43 3 3. Mankato West (5-0) 42 5 4. Andover (5-0) 32 6 5. Chanhassen (4-0) 28 7 6. Rogers (4-1) 25 4 7. Tartan (5-0) 16 NR 8. Bemidji (4-1) 11 NR 9. Mahtomedi (4-1) 8 9 10. Owatonna (3-2) 5 2 (tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1) 5 10 (tie) Spring Lake Park (4-1) 5 10

Others receiving votes: Chaska 4, Rochester Mayo 1.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Fridley (4) (5-0) 57 4 2. Rocori (1) (5-0) 50 5 3. Hutchinson (1) (4-1) 37 1 4. Grand Rapids (5-0) 36 T10 5. Jordan (4-0) 32 9 6. Marshall (4-1) 31 3 7. Willmar (4-1) 29 T10 8. Orono (4-1) 18 2 9. Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 10 NR 10. Holy Angels (4-1) 8 NR (tie) Detroit Lakes (4-1) 8 7

Others receiving votes: Byron 6, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Annandale (7) (5-0) 70 1 2. Cannon Falls (5-0) 63 2 3. Albany (5-0) 55 3 4. Pierz (5-0) 49 4 5. Mora (5-0) 33 T6 (tie) Waseca (4-1) 33 5 7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 28 10 8. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 17 9 9. Litchfield (4-1) 10 8 10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (4-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Croix Lutheran 5, Brooklyn Center 4, Pequot Lakes 3, Aitkin 3, Rockford 2, Breck 1, Dassel-Cokato 1.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Caledonia (5) (3-0) 50 1 2. Blue Earth Area (5-0) 45 3 3. Barnesville (5-0) 37 5 4. Minneapolis North (4-1) 36 2 5. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (5-0) 31 10 6. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 18 4 7. Chatfield (4-1) 17 6 8. Paynesville (4-1) 12 7 9. Medford (4-1) 9 NR 10. Maple River (4-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 6.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Blooming Prairie (4) (3-0) 40 1 2. Mahnomen-Waubun (4-0) 35 2 3. Minneota (5-0) 32 3 4. Dawson-Boyd (5-0) 29 4 5. Mayer Lutheran (5-0) 24 5 6. Murray County Central (5-0) 18 9 7. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (5-0) 8 NR (tie) BOLD (4-1) 8 7 (tie) Wabasso (4-1) 8 10 10. New York Mills (4-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Browerville 5, Breckenridge 4, Benson 2.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Grand Meadow (1) (5-0) 35 3 2. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (5-0) 30 1 3. Hancock (5-0) 26 7 4. South Ridge (5-0) 24 4 5. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) 19 8 6. Stephen-Argyle (4-0) 18 2 7. Renville County West (5-0) 16 T9 8. Ogilvie (4-0) 15 NR 9. Mountain Lake Area (3-2) 9 6 10. Win-E-Mac (4-1) 8 T9

Others receiving votes: Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 7, Lanesboro 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 3, Laporte 2, Hill City-Northland 2, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 1, Cherry 1.